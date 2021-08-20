2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights residents demand city to repave street in poor condition

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - “Cross that stop sign, you run into hell on your tires, on your car,” Willie Reese said.

She and her neighbors on Wheeler Road are tired of the awful state of the pavement; they are banding together to send a message to city officials.

“It’s time for our tax dollars to work for us,” Michelle Grandberry said.

The group said the pothole-plagued road is the worst they have ever seen. Cars typically take the brunt of the consequences.

“When I come out of my driveway, my tire sinks in the pothole,” Damon Wheat explained. “I have to drive 5 mph, 2 mph.”

Reese said the road has become so poorly maintained that walking through it could become a risk: “I have fallen down in that street just walking, getting some exercise.”

The neighbors mention the city does occasionally patch some of the craters but don’t believe it’s enough to fix the overlaying problems.

“We just don’t get the service we need to get here on this street,” Reese said.

19 News reached out to Mayor Annette Blackwell’s office but was not able to get a response. District 2 councilwoman Toni Jones said officials are aware of the problems on Wheeler Road and are looking into a solution.

The neighbors hope that said solution gets implemented soon, and are sending a warning to their elected officials if they do not deliver on their plans.

“We guarantee you that we will fight you to the nail to keep you out of office,” Grandberry said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

