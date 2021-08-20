Mixed reaction to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for nursing home staff

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Covid vaccinations will be required for all nursing home workers in the coming weeks, and in Ohio, that means almost half of the staff needs the shot.

The big debate across America now, is it fair?

JoAnne Adkins and her husband Robert say it’s absolutely not fair: “If someone wants to get the vaccine they should be able to, but they shouldn’t be forced.”

Long-term care facilities account for more than one-third of the country’s COVID-19 deaths, but health experts believe the rollout of the vaccine saved lives.

Some side with President Joe Biden’s new decision requiring all nursing home employees to be vaccinated. Like a Cleveland man who asked us not to reveal his identity, “Everyone should be required to get a vaccination. This could have been stopped a few months ago if people would have.”

But JoAnne Adkins and her husband Robert tell me a nation founded on freedom shouldn’t go against what it means to be an American. They feel taking away a long-term care facility’s federal funding doesn’t just hurt the business, but the vulnerable people who depend on it.

Robert Adkins says, “I don’t think they have the right to do that. I really don’t think they have the right to cut off federal funding. I mean it looks like blackmail to me.”

Here’s the vaccine breakdown currently in Ohio, 52% of nursing home employees are vaccinated in our state. That’s actually a pretty low number, Ohio is ranked 39th out of 50 states in our country.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 79% of nursing home residents are vaccinated in Ohio.

So far, 38,946 nursing home residents have caught the virus in our state, and 7,740 in nursing homes have died from Covid.

Now the federal government that has allowed everyone to initially make the choice of whether to get the shot or not, is stepping in to force nursing home employees to do it or else, another way they hope to stop the spread. What we don’t know is what happens to thousands of nursing home patients if facilities do lose their Medicare and Medicaid funding.

