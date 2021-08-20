2 Strong 4 Bullies
Neighborhood cleanup in Cleveland’s Detroit-Shoreway focuses on strengthening police-community relations

By Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Housing Network, along with several volunteer organizations and the Cleveland Police Department spent Friday afternoon in Detroit-Shoreway for a community cleanup event.

They focused on beautifying the area by cutting grass in vacant lots, cleaning up vacant houses along with basic landscaping at residential homes.

“It shows they’re not scared to be over here. People talk about our street being so bad but they see it’s not really as bad as they say it is,” said Rochelle Malcolm, who lives on Elton Avenue near the intersection of West 73rd Street.

One of the primary goals of the event is to build stronger relationships between police and the people they serve.

“It creates a relationship that doesn’t exisit,” said CHN Chief Operating Officer Patrick Kenney. “It’s a way to give back to the community and create quality engagement between people who have stake in this community.”

Kenney said there are more events planned throughout the area.

Over the last 40 years, CHN has developed 7,000 new homes for low-income families.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

