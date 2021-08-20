2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: A warm and humid weekend ahead

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 1:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today and tomorrow. This will keep us stable and moderately humid. Not much in the way of changes the next several days. A partly cloudy sky in the forecast today. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Clear sky tonight as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees away from the lakeshore overnight. Areas of fog developing again later tonight into early tomorrow morning. What a day tomorrow. Sunny sky and lower to middle 80s. A weak front will be positioned just west of Ohio on Sunday. The humidity goes up a bit. There is the risk of a few afternoon storms west of Cleveland. High temperatures again in the lower to middle 80s.

