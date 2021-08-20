Northeast Ohio Weather: A warm and humid weekend ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure overhead today and tomorrow. This will keep us stable and moderately humid. Not much in the way of changes the next several days. A partly cloudy sky in the forecast today. High temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Clear sky tonight as temperatures fall to around 60 degrees away from the lakeshore overnight. Areas of fog developing again later tonight into early tomorrow morning. What a day tomorrow. Sunny sky and lower to middle 80s. A weak front will be positioned just west of Ohio on Sunday. The humidity goes up a bit. There is the risk of a few afternoon storms west of Cleveland. High temperatures again in the lower to middle 80s.

