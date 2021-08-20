2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police struggle to find clues in Medina County missing persons case

It’s been over a week since anyone’s since or heard from 53-year-old Jane Milota.
It's been over a week since anyone's since or heard from 53-year-old Jane Milota.
By Kristin Mazur
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEDINA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A bizarre missing persons case is leaving police in Medina Township puzzled.

It’s been over a week since anyone’s seen or heard from 53-year-old Jane Milota.

Milota is your typical suburban mom.

Neighbors told 19 News she’s happily married and has special needs son, who is 26. They said they’ve never heard any fighting coming from Milota’s home or seen anything suspicious or unusual.

Police said Milota was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 9.

Earlier that day, around 7:30 a.m., Milota dropped her son off at work in Westfield Center, about 20 minutes away from their home.

According to police, she was also supposed to work that day at the Arby’s off Route 18, but police neither showed up nor called to say she wouldn’t be coming in.

“Every day my wife says about four or five times, ‘Why doesn’t my friend come home?,’” Frank Laslo told 19 News.

Investigators are currently struggling to find leads. A neighbor told us she saw police search Milota’s property and tow a vehicle parked there.

So far, there has been no sign of Milota nor the vehicle she was driving when she dropped her son off. Police said it was a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate HCA7418.

“I’m praying she just got fed up and left to be on her own,” another neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told 19 News.

Police are now expanding the search to overseas.

A family member said Milota grew up in Denmark and still has relatives there, but said her passport is currently expired.

Police said Milota is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She also has a tattoo of Papa Smurf with a soccer ball on one calf and butterfly on the other calf.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-5191.

