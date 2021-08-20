Possible clue could give insight into the case of a missing Medina County mom

Medina Township, Ohio (WOIO) - New developments in the case of a missing Medina County mother could give insight into her disappearance.

Friday marks twelve days since 53-year-old Jane Milota went missing.

Jane is your typical suburban mom. She’s happily married and lives in a quaint Medina Township neighborhood with her husband, Warren, and their 26-year-old son, who has autism.

“One day she just didn’t come home,” Warren told 19 News.

For Warren, sleep has been limited and time has been passing ever so slowly since his wife’s been gone.

“You start thinking about all the things that could’ve possibly happened,” he said.

Police said Jane was reported missing on Monday, August 9.

Earlier that day, around 7:30 a.m., Milota dropped her son off at work in Westfield Center, about 20 minutes away from their home.

According to police, she was also supposed to work that day at the Arby’s off Route 18, but police neither showed up nor called to say she wouldn’t be coming in.

“She hasn’t contacted anybody and didn’t give anybody a clue that she would not be here,” Warren said.

How she’d reach out is a bit tough. Warren said his wife left her phone at home.

“It was plugged in. It could’ve been out of power and she forgot to plug it in or she didn’t take it on purpose, I don’t know, that’s another thing I question myself about,” he said.

And making the case even more complex, Warren tells us Jane doesn’t own any credit cards.

But she does have an ATM card. And Warren said his wife took out $1000 the Saturday before going missing but said withdrawing a massive amount like that isn’t uncommon.

“She paid cash for everything,” Warren said.

What Warren said is shocking is information he said he just learned from one of his wife’s co-workers.

“She told somebody at work that her hip hurt, and she had hip cancer but didn’t want to tell me because she didn’t want me to worry,” he said.

So far, there has been no sign of Jane nor the vehicle she was driving when she dropped her son off. Police said it was a brown Buick Enclave with the license plate HCA7418.

Police have expanded the search overseas.

Warren said his wife grew up in Denmark and still has relatives there, but said her passport is currently expired.

Police said Jane is 5′5″ and weighs 140 pounds. She has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She also has a tattoo of Papa Smurf with a soccer ball on one calf and a butterfly on the other calf.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Medina Township Police at 330-723-5191.

