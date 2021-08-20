Reward offered for Akron fugitive who did not return to prison after being granted temporary furlough

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Marshals Services is offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to the arrest of an Akron-area fugitive.

Joe Fletcher is wanted by law enforcement for failing to return to prison custody after he was granted temporary furlough.

The 34-year-old is supposed to be incarcerated on several federal crimes, according to the U.S. Marshals Service, including felony possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances.

Investigators believe Fletcher is known in the Akron area. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fletcher is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including ones across the front of his neck.

Anyone who is found to be assisting Fletcher will be charged in federal courts for helping the fugitive, the U.S. Marshals warned.

Tipsters can call the U.S. Marshals tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED with information.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.