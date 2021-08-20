11-year-old girl struck by gunfire during broad daylight shooting in neighborhood on Cleveland’s East side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers from the Cleveland Division of Police rushed to an East side neighborhood on Friday afternoon after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

The incident was first reported just after 1 p.m. in the area of East 116th Street and Kinsman Avenue.

An 11-year-old girl was hit by gunfire. She was taken to an area hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

Police said it’s believed that three suspects were firing a weapon from the inside of an SUV.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.