Staff at Cleveland’s Six Shooter Coffee shares favorite drink recipe

Six Shooter Coffee makes a cold brew version of Mexican coffee, Cafe de Olla.
Six Shooter Coffee makes a cold brew version of Mexican coffee, Cafe de Olla.(WOIO)
By Jen Picciano
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How does a refreshing specialty seasonal coffee sound about now?

The fine folks at Six Shooter Coffee shared the recipe and instructions for the staff’s favorite drink, their take on a Mexican Coffee.

Cafe de Olla:

Ingredients for simple syrup:

  • 3 cups of dark brown sugar
  • 8 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 tbsp crushed cardamom pods
  • 1 tsp allspice
  • 2 tbsp black pepper
  • zest of 3 oranges in wide strips

Instructions for syrup:

  • Dissolve brown sugar into 4 cups of water in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add cinnamon, cardamom, allspice and pepper. Bring to a boil. Once the syrup begins boiling, remove it from the heat and add the orange zest. Cover and let sit for 15 minutes.
  • Strain the spices and zest from the syrup.
  • Syrup can be stored in fridge for a month.

Ingredients for drink:

  • 1 oz Cafe de Olla syrup
  • 7 oz cold brew coffee
  • 1-2 oz half and half or your milk substitute of choice
  • orange zest for garnish

Instructions for drink:

  • Fill a 16oz glass to the top with ice. Add Cafe de Olla syrup and cold brew coffee. Top with your milk of choice and stir. Garnish with a strip of orange zest.

