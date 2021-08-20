Staff at Cleveland’s Six Shooter Coffee shares favorite drink recipe
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How does a refreshing specialty seasonal coffee sound about now?
The fine folks at Six Shooter Coffee shared the recipe and instructions for the staff’s favorite drink, their take on a Mexican Coffee.
Cafe de Olla:
Ingredients for simple syrup:
- 3 cups of dark brown sugar
- 8 cinnamon sticks
- 1 tbsp crushed cardamom pods
- 1 tsp allspice
- 2 tbsp black pepper
- zest of 3 oranges in wide strips
Instructions for syrup:
- Dissolve brown sugar into 4 cups of water in a medium saucepan over high heat. Add cinnamon, cardamom, allspice and pepper. Bring to a boil. Once the syrup begins boiling, remove it from the heat and add the orange zest. Cover and let sit for 15 minutes.
- Strain the spices and zest from the syrup.
- Syrup can be stored in fridge for a month.
Ingredients for drink:
- 1 oz Cafe de Olla syrup
- 7 oz cold brew coffee
- 1-2 oz half and half or your milk substitute of choice
- orange zest for garnish
Instructions for drink:
- Fill a 16oz glass to the top with ice. Add Cafe de Olla syrup and cold brew coffee. Top with your milk of choice and stir. Garnish with a strip of orange zest.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.