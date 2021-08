When does school start for Northeast Ohio students? (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For some students in Northeast Ohio, school hasn’t yet begun. Others are adapting to their new classes, teachers and friends, just days into the 2021-22 school year.

With about 100 school districts in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lake, Lorain, Geauga, Ashtabula and Stark counties, kids are set to make their return to school throughout the whole month of August. (For the lucky ones, September!)

Here’s a list of back-to-school dates for school districts in Northeast Ohio. Check back for continuing coverage as students return to the classroom.

Cuyahoga County

Bay Village City School District: Aug. 18

Beachwood City School District: varies

Bedford City School District: Aug. 24

Berea City School District: Aug. 25

Brecksville-Broadview Heights City School District: Aug. 18

Brooklyn City School District: Aug. 30

Chagrin Falls Exempted Village School: Aug. 19

Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District: Aug. 24

Cleveland Metropolitan School District: Aug. 23

Constellation Schools: Sept. 7

Cuyahoga Heights Local School District: varies

Euclid City School District: Aug. 17

Fairview Park City School District: Aug. 30

Garfield Heights City School District: Aug. 25

Independence Local School District: Aug. 25

Kenston Local School District: Aug. 19

Lakewood City School District: varies

Maple Heights City School District: Aug. 16

Mayfield City School District: varies

North Olmsted City School District: Aug. 30

North Royalton City School District: varies

Olmsted Falls City School District: varies

Orange City School District: Aug. 30

Parma City School District: Aug. 23

Richmond Heights Local School District: Aug. 23

Rocky River City School District: Aug. 24

Shaker Heights City School District: varies

Solon City School District: Aug. 18

South Euclid-Lyndhurst City School District: Aug.19

Strongsville City School District: varies

Warrensville Heights City School District: Aug. 18

Westlake City School District: Aug. 24

Lake County

Fairport Harbor Exempted Village School District: Aug. 19

Kirtland Local School District: Aug. 18

Madison Local School District: varies

Mentor Public Schools: Sept. 2

Painesville City Local School District: Aug. 19

Perry Local School District: varies

Riverside Local School District: Aug 19

Wickliffe City School District: Aug. 17

Willoughby-Eastlake City School District: Aug. 18

Lorain County

Amherst Exempted Village Schools: Aug. 19

Avon Lake City School District: Aug. 24

Avon Local School District: Aug. 26

Clearview Local School District: Aug. 18

Columbia Local School District: Aug. 31

Constellation Schools: Sept. 7

Elyria City School District: Sept. 7

Firelands Local Schools: varies

Keystone Local School District: Aug. 30

Lorain City School District: Aug. 18

Midview Local School District: Sept. 7

North Ridgeville City School District: Aug. 19

Oberlin City Schools: Sept. 8

Sheffield-Sheffield Lake School District: Aug. 25

Wellington Exempted Village Schools: Sept. 2

Summit County

Akron City School District: varies

Barberton City School District: Aug. 19

Copley-Fairlawn City School District: Aug. 18

Coventry Local Schools: Aug. 18

Cuyahoga Falls City School District: varies

Field Local School District: Aug. 31

Green Local School District: Aug 18

Hudson City School District: Aug. 25

Manchester Local School District: Aug. 18

Mogadore Local School District: Aug. 26

Nordonia Hills City School District: varies

Norton City School District: Aug. 19

Revere Local Schools: Aug. 30

Springfield Local School District: Aug. 18

Stow-Munroe Falls City School District: varies

Tallmadge City School District: varies

Twinsburg City School District: Aug. 30

Woodridge Local School District: Aug. 18

Geauga, Ashtabula and Stark counties

Berkshire Local Schools: Aug. 17

Cardinal Local Schools: Aug. 18

Chardon Local Schools: Aug. 18

Kenston Local Schools: Aug. 19

West Geauga Local Schools: Aug. 25

Ashtabula Area City School District: Aug. 18

Conneaut Area City School District: Aug. 30

Geneva Schools City School District: Aug. 30

Jefferson Area Local School District: Aug. 23

Pymatuning Valley Local School District: Aug. 23

Alliance City School District: Aug. 19

Canton City School District: Aug. 23

Canton Local School District: varies

Fairless Local School District: Aug. 18

Jackson Local School District: Aug. 16

Lake Local School District: varies

Louisville City School District: varies

Marlington Local School District: Sept .7

Massillon City School District: Aug 19

Minerva Local School District: Aug. 18

North Canton City School District: varies

Northwest Local Schools: Aug. 17

Osnaburg Local School District: varies

Perry Local School District: varies

Plain Local School District: Aug. 23

Sandy Valley Local School District: Aug. 18

Tuslaw Local School District: Aug. 18

