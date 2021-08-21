1 dead after fatal accident in Parkman Township

PARKMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Patrol is investigating a three vehicle fatal crash that occurred today at around 1:53 p.m. on US 422 near milepost 17.

A 42-year-old man from Magadore was traveling eastbound on US 422 in a 2020 Chevrolet pick-up when he attempted to avoid hitting the rear of a 2011 Dodge Caravan being driven by a 49-year-old woman, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the 2011 Dodge Caravan had stopped to make a left turn causing the driver of the 2020 Chevrolet pick-up to sideswipe her vehicle.

The 2020 Chevrolet pick-up drove over the center line and struck a westbound traveling motorcyclist.

The victim was Terry Brannon, 67, of Cortland. Brannon sustained fatal injuries and no other injuries were reported, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Parkman Township Fire Department, Middlefield Fire Department, The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office, and The Ohio State Patrol responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

