2 injured, 1 dead after occupants of 2 vehicles shoot into a third on Cleveland’s East Side, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One man is dead and a second hospitalized after a shooting on East 93rd Street early Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. near the intersection of East 93rd and Gorman Avenue in the Union-Miles Park neighborhood on Cleveland’s East Side, according to a Cleveland police media release.

Police say that two men, ages 32 and 34, were traveling in a vehicle when the occupants of two other vehicles shot at them, striking both men.

The 32-year-old died at the scene. The 34-year-old fled through a field and collapsed, according to police. He was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he remains.

The suspects fled the area.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation, according to the release.

Police did not release the men’s identities or details on how the victim’s car came to a stop.

Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is officers up to $5,000 reward for information on this killing. Call 216-25CRIME or visit www.25CRIME.com to submit information, according to a Cleveland police spokesman.

