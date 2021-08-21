2 Strong 4 Bullies
25-year-old man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Erie County(WCAX)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man from Wellington was seriously injured early Saturday morning in a motorcycle crash in Erie County.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. on State Route 60 in Florence Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP said the man failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the road and struck a mailbox. He crossed over two driveways before losing control of the motorcycle and overturning, the highway patrol said.

EMS first took the man to Lorain Mercy, but he was later transferred to MetroHealth.

The highway patrol said the man was not wearing a helmet when he crashed.

The crash remains under investigation.

State Route 60 was closed for about 90 minutes due to the crash.

