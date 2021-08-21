2 Strong 4 Bullies
38-year-old man dies after motorcycle strikes tree on Cleveland’s West Side

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old man was killed Friday after the Suzuki motorcycle he was driving struck a tree on Cleveland’s West Side.

The crash occurred shortly before 11:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Boulevard, according to a Cleveland police media release.

The man died at the scene of the crash, police said.

His identity and the circumstances that lead to the crash were not released.

