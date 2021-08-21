Brecksville-Broadview Heights student’s thin blue line parking spot repainted after vandals strike

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A group of teens, community members, and police officers rallied around a Brecksville Broadview Heights high school senior Saturday afternoon after her parking spot was vandalized twice in one week.

Maranda Parks and a number of supporters repainted her parking spot to honor her father, who is a police officer, and in anticipation of her chosen career after graduation. She plans to be an emergency medic.

Seniors at Brecksville Broadview Heights high are allowed to paint their parking spots.

Last week, Parks painted her parking spot with a thin blue line flag design. On Monday, she discovered it had been vandalized.

“It had a letter F on it, and then it said ‘po-po’ on it, and then there was like a whole bunch of middle fingers on it,” explained Maranda.

So, she repainted it so it wouldn’t be defaced for her first day of school Tuesday, but then on Thursday, her spot was vandalized again.

On Saturday, a group of supporters, including police officers themselves, showed up to help her repaint her spot again.

In this design, she added a red line to honor firefighters.

“I’m also going to be a firefighter as an EMT,” Parks told a 19 News photojournalist. “Adding the red is also another of our first responders who need to be out there and known.”

“I felt disrespected, afraid for my daughter, you know,” explained Rachel Parks, her mother. “Not sure if she’s being targeted personally or targeted because of the design of the mural.”

Parks’ mother said she is no stranger to this kind of behavior towards law enforcement. Rachel Parks said that this behavior doesn’t only affect cops; it also hurts their families.

“They all have a target on their back, of course, but people don’t see what’s behind all this, the family’s that are going through things like this, you only see what’s on TV,” said Rachel Parks. “You don’t know what’s going on personally in our families, and this happening to my daughter. I’m glad that it’s getting out here, and people can see that this is personal. This is what our families are going through.”

The school district is investigating the incident and looking for the vandals. The police department is also aware of the situation.

“I’m really grateful that everybody came out to help and support us,” said Maranda Parks. “My family is really grateful. I’m really happy with all the blue line families that help and support us.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.