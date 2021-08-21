Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski: Giants practices were “really good work on both days”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Stefanski thanked Joe Judge and the New York Giants for 2 days of competitive practices in Berea.

But the teams aren’t done with each other yet.

The Browns and Giants wrap up the week Sunday with a preseason matchup, one where Stefanski says “the majority of starters” will not play.

Day 2 of the joint practices was a bit chippier, capped by a post-practice incident between Cleveland’s Troy Hill and New York’s Sterling Shepard.

A clip of the end of the fight between Browns CB Troy Hill and Giants WR Sterling Shepard. #Browns pic.twitter.com/S5GYuNJhYz — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 20, 2021

“It was hotter today, the intensity was raised, but that’s OK, it’s football,” Stefanski said after practice.

