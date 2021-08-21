2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood couple believes they were targeted after home is spray painted

By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A home in Lakewood is defaced after a man wearing a hoodie and face mask spray paints the house with the words “All Lives Matter” in opposition to Black Lives Matter signs posted on the couple’s lawn and in their windows.

Mary and Ralph Piunno who own the home on Madison Avenue in Lakewood tell 19 News this isn’t the first time someone has had a negative reaction to the couple’s BLM signs, and they’re sure it won’t be the last.

The Lakewood couple also has a Pride flag on their home, showing they are clearly vocal about the causes they support.

“Primarily because I live in a diverse neighborhood and I want people to know where I stand,” Mary Piunno said.

The couple who have now removed the graffiti-like message from their home say they respect everyone’s right to free speech and expect everyone else to do the same, so what does Piunno think of the person who defaced her home, “I think they’re very small-minded people. I think that they’re people who have a very narrow view of what equality means in this country. Frankly, I think they’re losers. They’re hurting their cause more than they’re hurting mine.”

Because Mary Piunno says every time someone takes down one of her signs or tears it up, she just replaces it with another one, and she does one better, “Every time they it, it gives me an opportunity to make a donation to Black Lives Matter.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

