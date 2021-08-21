Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and high humidity stick around for a while

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re headed back to the mid 80s today beneath mainly sunny skies.

Moonlit skies and lows in the mid 60s will be our Saturday night weather fare.

Sunday starts with sunshine, but a few clouds show up on a humid afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will be on the decrease Sunday night as lows slip back into the upper 60s.

Monday holds mainly sunny skies, but it will be humid with sultry highs in the upper 80s.

We’re in for a scorcher on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies, steamy highs approaching 90 and sweltering, heat index values in the 90s.

