2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

U.S. FDA warns public against taking horse wormer to treat COVID-19

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

United States (WOIO) - The U.S. FDA issued, via snarky tweet, a reminder to the public not to take a medication used to treat intestinal worms in horses and cows to treat COVID-19.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” read the tweet sent out Saturday.

The message included a link to a March release addressing what the FDA said was growing interest in a drug called ivermectin to treat humans with COVID-19. Ivermectin is often used in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

“The FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses,” the report said.

Ivermectin tablets are approved by the FDA to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms, but the medicine different than what is given to animals, according to the report. Horse and cow wormer is highly concentrated because the animals can weigh more than a ton.

FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans, although some research is underway, according to the FDA. And it is not safe to take large doses of the medication.

Ivermectin — even in its form approved for humans — can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners.

It is possible to overdose on ivermectin. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, itching and hives, dizziness, problems with balance, seizures, coma and even death, the FDA warns.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured

Latest News

Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah, left, wins the 100 meters, as American track and field...
Sha’Carri Richardson finishes last place in 100-meter run
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
Maranda Parks' parking space at Brecksville Broadview Height's High School was vandalized...
Brecksville-Broadview Heights student’s thin blue line parking spot repainted after vandals strike