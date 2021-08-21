U.S. FDA warns public against taking horse wormer to treat COVID-19

United States (WOIO) - The U.S. FDA issued, via snarky tweet, a reminder to the public not to take a medication used to treat intestinal worms in horses and cows to treat COVID-19.

“You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it,” read the tweet sent out Saturday.

The message included a link to a March release addressing what the FDA said was growing interest in a drug called ivermectin to treat humans with COVID-19. Ivermectin is often used in the U.S. to treat or prevent parasites in animals.

“The FDA has received multiple reports of patients who have required medical support and been hospitalized after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for horses,” the report said.

Ivermectin tablets are approved by the FDA to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis, two conditions caused by parasitic worms, but the medicine different than what is given to animals, according to the report. Horse and cow wormer is highly concentrated because the animals can weigh more than a ton.

FDA has not approved ivermectin for use in treating or preventing COVID-19 in humans, although some research is underway, according to the FDA. And it is not safe to take large doses of the medication.

Ivermectin — even in its form approved for humans — can interact with other medications, like blood-thinners.

It is possible to overdose on ivermectin. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, low blood pressure, itching and hives, dizziness, problems with balance, seizures, coma and even death, the FDA warns.

