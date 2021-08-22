2 injured in motorcycle crash in Stark County

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 54-year-old man and 31-year-old woman were injured Saturday evening in a motorcycle crash in Stark County.

It happened at 7:15 p.m. on State Route 43 in Sandy Township, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP.)

The highway patrol said the driver, identified as the 54-year-old man, failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the road as he lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle overturned several times after hitting a traffic sign and ditch, according to the release.

The highway patrol said the driver and the passenger, identified as the 31-year-old woman, were both thrown from the motorcycle during the crash.

The woman is being treated at Aultman Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. The man suffered minor injures, and EMS took him to Mercy Medical Center.

The man and woman were not wearing helmets when the motorcycle crashed, the highway patrol said. Impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the release.

OSHP will continue investigating.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.