29-year-old woman missing from Cleveland, family says

Brittany Sue Gannon
Brittany Sue Gannon(Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A family is asking for the public’s help in locating their 29-year-old relative who went missing from Cleveland.

Brittany Sue Gannon hasn’t been seen since Friday, according to her family.

They said she was last seen in the 1600 block of Galion Avenue in Old Brooklyn.

She stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Gannon was wearing blue jeans, a white and black t-shirt and black shoes, according to her family. They said she has an eyebrow piercing and lip piercing.

Call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234 or Gannon’s family at 216-400-4546 if you see her or know her location.

