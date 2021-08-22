Body found at Medina park, no criminal activity suspected, police say

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - A person was found dead Sunday morning at Cobblestone Park in Medina, police say.

A Montville police officer was patrolling the park next to the Ralph E. Waite Elementary school when they saw a male lying motionless in the grass near a park bench, according to a police media release.

The officer checked on the man’s welfare and found he had died.

Officials do not suspect any criminal activity related to the death, and they say there is no threat to the public or any students at the nearby school, the release said. No students were present during the investigation.

“The Montville Police Department understands the concern surrounding the incident considering the proximity to the school, so we would like to reiterate that there is no danger or threat to the public,” according to the release.

Police did not release further information out of respect for the male and his family.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.