Browns win second preseason game against Giants, 17-13

KhaDarel Hodge snags touchdown from Case Keenum
Keenum and Stefanski
Keenum and Stefanski(WOIO)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns won their second preseason game against the New York Giants, 17-13.

A majority of the starters, once again, sat this one out.

Case Keenum started at quarterback finishing 9 of 12 for 74 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Running back John Kelly had 9 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the wide receiver competition heats up as KhaDarel Hodge pulled in a touchdown from Keenum in the first quarter.

Defensively, cornerback Greedy Williams left with a groin injury and did not return.

Next up, the Browns will travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons on August 29 at 8 p.m.

