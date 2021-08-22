Cleveland Public Library to reinstate mask requirement Monday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting Monday, Cleveland Public Library visitors will be required to wear a mask at all locations.

The library made the announcement Sunday, citing their reason as the rise in COVID-19 cases.

“We believe it will keep our beloved Library patrons and staff safe and healthy. If a visitor does not have a mask, the Library will provide one,” the library wrote in a news release.

The library continues to encourage visitors to use online services or receive their materials via walk-up/curbside pickup.

You can pick up a COVID-19 test kit at the main library; the kits are free, rapid and for at-home use.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.