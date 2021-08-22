COVID-19 survivor says he faced life or death struggle to recover & urges others to get vaccinated

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Richard Hughes, 53, of Lodi, is urging loved ones, friends and even strangers to get the vaccine against COVID-19 after he spent nearly a month hospitalized on a ventilator.

Hughes had just returned from a trip to Florida when he began feeling ill in mid-July. He took a home COVID test that was positive, and then ended up in the intensive care unit at Cleveland Clinic’s Medina Hospital.

“I was stubborn. I didn’t want to get it. But now I’m totally opposite because that shot could have saved me a lot. I literally was teetering on life or death when I was in the ICU,” Hughes said.

Before catching COVID-19, Hughes said he had no interest in getting vaccinated, but now he’s urging others to get the vaccine. He says it’s your best shot at surviving the potentially deadly virus and variant.

“I don’t want anyone to go through what I’ve been through. It’s horrible. They basically said that I had COVID pneumonia. It was taking over my lungs, and I had all of the other symptoms of COVID,” said Hughes. “The problem was I wasn’t getting very much oxygen into my body. They decided to intubate me and put me under for... three and a half to four days, and rolled me onto my stomach so my lungs could get the proper air needed.”

The first two days on the medication it was touch and go because it didn’t appear to be working, he said. Doctors weren’t sure he would make it.

“But by this last day my body was fighting stuff, another day and I was breathing on my own again,” he said.

Hughes is home now, but still on oxygen around the clock and unable to work. He said he’s exhausted just walking to the kitchen or bathroom. But Hughes hopes his pain can save someone else’s life.

“Definitely get the vaccine, especially if you have any issues with your lungs or any kind of complications because some people weren’t as lucky as I was,” he said.

Hughes was told he may have to wait three months before getting the vaccine, but he will talk to his doctor, and vows to get the shot as soon as possible.

