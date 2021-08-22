2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Health fair for African American men on Cleveland’s East Side offers screenings, addresses disparities

Blood pressure, glucose, BMI and other screenings were available at the event.
Blood pressure, glucose, BMI and other screenings were available at the event.(WOIO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health care providers and members of the community gathered at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday to focus their attention on improving the health of African Americans — especially that of African American men.

Attendees participated in a 5K run and took advantage of a number of health screenings available at the event.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured

Latest News

Coronavirus
Ohio reports single-day increase of 3,452 new COVID-19 cases
Coronavirus
Single-day increase of 3,783 new COVID-19 cases reported by Ohio Department of Health
Poison control calls spike as people take livestock dewormer to treat COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccinations to be required for workers at nursing homes that receive federal funding.
Mixed reaction to President Biden’s vaccine mandate for nursing home staff