Health fair for African American men on Cleveland’s East Side offers screenings, addresses disparities
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Health care providers and members of the community gathered at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Cleveland’s East Side Saturday to focus their attention on improving the health of African Americans — especially that of African American men.
Attendees participated in a 5K run and took advantage of a number of health screenings available at the event.
