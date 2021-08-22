Motorcyclist killed after striking highway guard rail along I-71 south in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - I-71 southbound was closed near the Pearl Road exit for about two hours Sunday afternoon after a motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

The motorcyclist was ejected from his bike after he veered left of the travel lanes and struck a guard rail, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

He was not wearing a helmet, an official said.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:30 p.m.

The highway re-opened two hours later after the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, OSHP troopers, and officers from the Strongsville police department investigated.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.