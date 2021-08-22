Northeast Ohio weather: No relief for fans and air conditioners!

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today presents us with a mix of sun and clouds, a humid afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds will be on the decrease tonight as lows slip back into the upper 60s. Moonlit, muggy and mild pretty much sums it up.

Monday holds partly cloudy skies, but it will be humid with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We’re in for a couple of scorchers on Tuesday and Wednesday with partly cloudy skies, steamy highs around 90 and sweltering, heat index values in the mid to upper 90s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be hot and humid with a few storms expected to pop up each day.

