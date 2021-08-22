2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured

Latest News

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 8 killed in Tennessee flood; dozens missing
Rev. Jesse Jackson sits for an interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, April 21, 2021.
Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
IS threat forces US changes to evacuations at Kabul airport
The University of Akron is one of many schools now preparing for the possibility of the...
University of Akron football program hit with NCAA sanctions for ‘impermissible benefits’