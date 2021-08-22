2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman unresponsive after apparent heart attack resuscitated by U.S. Coast Guard crew after collapsing at Fairport restaurant

By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
FAIRPORT, Ohio (WOIO) - A Coast Guard crew dining at Pickle Bill’s Lobster House in Fairport, Ohio resuscitated an unresponsive diner who had collapsed after apparently suffering a heart attack.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, a female restaurant patron approached a crew of six members of the Coast Guard seated at a table at the restaurant and asked them if they knew CPR, according to a U.S. Coast Guard media release. The patron recognized their uniforms.

The Station Fairport boat crew checked the vital signs and began administering chest compressions to a 52-year-old woman who was unresponsive.

The crew was eventually able to verify the woman had a pulse and monitored her condition until fire and emergency medical personnel arrived, the release said.

The 52-year-old was taken to the University Hospitals TriPoint Medical Center.

The Coast Guard crew included Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Fields, Seaman Apprentice Caroline Murdock, Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Reaser, Seaman Emma Spurlock, Petty Officer 3rd Madeline Watt, and Petty Officer 2nd Class James Woods, the release said.

