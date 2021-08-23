2 Strong 4 Bullies
14-year-old girl kidnapped in Cudell neighborhood, kidnapper sentenced to years in prison

By Katie Tercek
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who kidnapped a 14-year-old girl while impersonating a police officer has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison.

Adam Rodriguez, 30, kidnapped the then 14-year-old girl in 2019 while she was walking home from school in the Cudell neighborhood on the West Side.

“That I’m scared to walk to school anymore, and I don’t like playing outside,” said the victim, who we are not identifying. “And I don’t go to the store anymore because I’m scared.”

Rodriguez told the girl that he was a police officer and was driving a vehicle that was once a police car. Investigators say he told the girl to get in the car. She trusted him and got in.

Police say as Rodriguez threatened to kill the girl, who noticed a gun on the floor and asked where he was taking her.

She escaped by opening a car door, jumping out, and running to a nearby home. A good Samaritan helped the girl to safety, and eventually police were called.

“It is clear from the videos, Mr. Rodriguez, you hunted down that child,” said Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Shannon M. Gallagher.

Rodriguez apologized to the girl at his sentencing.

“I”m sorry for committing this crime,” he said. “I would never want to hurt anybody. I apologize to the victim and everything she’s been through.”

Rodriguez was indicted on two counts of kidnapping, aggravated robbery, impersonating a police officer, and a weapons charge.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

