63-year-old woman critically injured in hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood; Family is demanding answers and justice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland family is demanding justice after a hit-and-run driver struck and dragged their 63-year-mother Saturday afternoon as she crossed the street at East 89th Street and Hough Avenue in the Hough neighborhood.

Callie Mae Goodwin was left bloodied and critically injured in the road around 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a small, four-door, royal blue vehicle rushed through a yellow light and hit her, according to her family and a woman who said she witnessed the crash.

Goodwin, who uses a cane to get around, was struck in the crosswalk near her apartment building, family said. She was headed across the street to the convenience store to buy her daily lottery tickets.

Sherita Goodwin, the victim’s daughter, is distraught and demanding an arrest in the case.

“They left my mom for dead,” she said. “They had my mother up under the car and rolled over her like she was a speed bump.”

The victim has already had two surgeries since she was hit and run over on Saturday, and her daughter said she is in the fight of her life at University Hospital.

“I just want whoever it is to stand up like an adult,” said Sherita Goodwin. “You hit my mom. You dragged my mom down the street.”

The witness who stopped and called 911 Saturday for Callie Mae Goodwin returned to the scene on Sunday and hugged the victim’s daughter, who thanked her profusely for saving her mother.

Kisha Norman told 19 News the suspect never attempted to stop and do the right thing. She hopes city surveillance cameras caught the crime on video and will lead to an arrest.

“I helped her get out of the street. I saw that she was bleeding real bad, and I called 911,” Norman said. “And they told me how to help her because she almost stopped breathing.”

Cleveland police did not respond to the scene, according to the family and a witness. The Cleveland Fire Department confirmed their personnel did respond to the crash.

The victim’s daughter hopes the police can still gather the evidence needed to make an arrest in the case.

“I can’t lose my mother,” Sherita Goodwin said. “That’s all I got.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.