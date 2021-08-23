2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

83-year-old man with dementia missing from Strongsville

Mr. George Robotkay has been missing since 5 p.m. Sunday.
Mr. George Robotkay has been missing since 5 p.m. Sunday.(Source: Strongsville Police)
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville Police are asking for your help to find 83-year-old George Robotkay after he went missing Sunday night.

According to a Missing Adult Alert, Robotkay left his house on Century Oak Drive in Strongsville at 5 p.m. Sunday and hasn’t been seen since.

Robotkay is 5′6″ tall, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has dementia and law enforcement is concerned for his safety.

Call 911 if you see him.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A female guest was injured while waiting in line at Cedar Point Sunday after a small metal...
Conflicting stories after Cedar Point accident leaves guest seriously injured
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern much of this week
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern much of this week
Sherita Goodwin wants justice for her mother Callie Mae Goodwin who was struck by a vehicle and...
63-year-old woman critically injured in hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood; Family is demanding answers and justice
Cleveland Browns fans tailgate in the Muni Lot.
Browns fans return to Cleveland’s Muni Lot for pregame tailgate
After a very hot and sticky ending to the weekend, more hot and humid weather is on the way.
Northeast Ohio weather: Hazy, hot, and humid week ahead; rain returns mid-week