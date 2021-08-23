Artists paint buildings in MidTown as part of ‘Cleveland Walls’ mural festival

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Some of Cleveland’s buildings are getting a fresh coat of paint and it’s being done to engage the community with public art.

It’s all a part of “Cleveland Walls,” through Pow! Wow! Worldwide, an international mural program that’s here in the city this week.

Artists from Cleveland and all over the country are creating large scale murals on the walls of 20 buildings throughout the MidTown neighborhood.

“Quite honestly, I was born and raised here and this didn’t always happen,” said artist Darius Steward.

Cleveland Walls will bring together local and national artists to paint 19 new murals throughout the MidTown neighborhood. (WOIO)

He’s painting a mural on the back of the Rainey Institute on E. 55th street and has a vision.

“Someone singing. A dance pose, someone stretching getting ready for a dance routine,” Steward explained to 19 News Reporter, Sia Nyorkor. “When you do murals you want to know what the community wants,” he said.

Jeff Epstein, MidTown Cleveland Executive Director, tells 19 News, the goals are bring together diverse artists to create art and community.

“We’ve seen a ton of development in the last few years and we’re looking to really add momentum to that. Brighten the area, help to transform and lift the area from a place that people pass through to connect between Downtown and University Circle to a vibrant neighborhood and adding public at to the walls is a great way to do that,” he said.

Steward said there’s a lot of excitement surrounding this project. Folks are already stopping by to watch as he and some of the other artists work on the murals.

“I’m getting emails and images of people with their kids down there with the stuff and just to have representation. For me it’s about placement and identity so being able to actually see yourself,” he said.

This is a list of all of the artists involved in the project.

Click here to see a map of all the Cleveland Walls murals.

