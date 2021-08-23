Avon Lake’s elementary schools, Learwood Middle School closed on Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The forecast for high temperatures have prompted district officials to close all of Avon Lake’s elementary schools and Learwood Middle Schools for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
“The need to close schools is necessary due to the potential high temperatures but also due to difficulties in successfully implementing COVID-19 protocols in those buildings as a result of the heat,” the district shared on Facebook.
According to the district’s calendar, the first day of school for Avon Lake students in first grade through 12th was supposed to be on Tuesday, Aug. 24. Those activities and orientations will now be rescheduled:
Troy Intermediate School and Avon Lake High School are expected to open as scheduled on Tuesday morning.
