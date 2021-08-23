Browns place Cody Parkey on injured reserve, kicker out for the season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns will have a new kicker this season.

Cody Parkey was placed on injured reserve Monday with an injured quad, meaning he cannot return this season.

Parkey, 29, his 19 of 22 field goals and 43 of 47 extra points a year ago.

The move means Chase McLaughlin is the likely starter, though head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t commit to that on a Monday zoom call.

Stefanski also said cornerback Greedy Williams, who left in the first quarter Sunday with a groin injury, is day to day.

The team also placed tight end Connor Davis (shoulder) and linebacker Montreal Meander (Achilles) on IR.

Also, Cleveland waived tackle Alex Taylor and wide receiver Alexander Hollins.

The Browns final preseason game is Sunday at Atlanta.

