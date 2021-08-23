Canton police identify suspect, make arrest in connection with death of man in house

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for one man and an arrest has been made for a woman in connection with the murder of a 28-year-old man in Canton last week.

Deladea Grant was murdered inside a home late Thursday.

According to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo, officers were called out to a home in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found Deladea Grant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Grant to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Canton police obtained an arrest warrant for Jujuan Myron Turner for murder. Police said Turner is still at large and should be considered dangerous.

Cantnton police also arrested 29-year-old Brittney Mitchell on a charge of tampering with evidence.

