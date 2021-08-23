Cleveland church vandalism stalls community outreach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland church that prides itself on the community outreach work that it provides has been hit by vandals that will slow down its work in the community by a couple of months.

Pastor Grady Stephenson of the Damascus Road Ministries said the church has not yet added up the damages and losses at its Harvard Avenue home.

But, a quick look around the church shows it’s clear the damages will cost thousands of dollars to repair and replace.

“Touching a church is what we consider off-limits, you don’t go and do damage in a church and when you see this stuff going on that tells me that there is a lot of anger,” Stephenson said.

The air conditioning and heating systems were destroyed and what was not destroyed was stolen.

The water meter was ripped off the wall, the water left running into the church, and the end result was 8 inches of water in the basement that will have to be professionally cleaned at great expense.

The sound system, the soundboard, speakers, and flat-screen televisions were stolen.

The restrooms were destroyed as were the ceiling tiles and thieves looked for copper piping.

“We’re not discouraged, not one bit, as a matter of fact, we’re encouraged to get out here and do more work in the community,” Stephenson said, “We’re here for the people.”

Unfortunately, there is no timetable for when the church may re-open, as the damage is significant.

The church had planned an outdoor service and a lunch for people in the community next week.

“We attempt to be that place where they come when they need help, but don’t come when the doors are locked, let us be here to help you,” Stephenson said.

Police were called, there is a report and detectives are working the case.

