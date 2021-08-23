Cleveland police & Trim Barbershop host ‘Back to School’ giveaway

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens showed up Sunday to get ready for ‘Back to School.’

Cleveland Police Department partnered with Trim Barbershop, offering free haircuts, giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies and handing out food.

Cleveland Police and Trim Barbershop host Back To School Giveaway (WOIO)

“It’s a good time. A hot day but a nice day. This is our third year doing it and this is just one of fifty or sixty events we do a year,” said Calvin Williams, Chief of Cleveland Police Department.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trim Barbershop at 4858 Broadview Road in Cleveland.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District starts school Monday, August 23.

FREE back to school haircuts, school supplies and food tomorrow! This Sunday, August 22, join us at the Trim Barbershop... Posted by Cleveland Police on Saturday, August 21, 2021

