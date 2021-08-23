2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police & Trim Barbershop host ‘Back to School’ giveaway

Cleveland Police and Trim Barbershop host Back To School Giveaway
Cleveland Police and Trim Barbershop host Back To School Giveaway
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens showed up Sunday to get ready for ‘Back to School.’

Cleveland Police Department partnered with Trim Barbershop, offering free haircuts, giving out free backpacks filled with school supplies and handing out food.

“It’s a good time. A hot day but a nice day. This is our third year doing it and this is just one of fifty or sixty events we do a year,” said Calvin Williams, Chief of Cleveland Police Department.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Trim Barbershop at 4858 Broadview Road in Cleveland.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District starts school Monday, August 23.

