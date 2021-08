EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Students at Euclid High School got an expected day off Monday thanks to a power outage.

Euclid City Schools said the lack of power (and, therefore, air conditioning) made it impossible to safely hold classes.

School will resume once power is restored.

