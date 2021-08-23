2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fleet Bike shop celebrates 50 years in Cleveland’s Slavic Village

(KKCO)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Residents of Slavic Village have turned to the Fleet Bike Shop for repairs and purchases of new and refurbished bikes for the last 50 years. On Sunday, the shop celebrated a half-century of business.

Sunday, Cleveland City Councilman Tony Brancatelli honored the business and its owners Margaret “Marty” and Alexander Zaleski, who have lived in the same building as the shop in the 5000 block of Fleet Avenue for 40 years and raised their grandchildren there.

Zaleski began repairing bikes when he was 16, according to a city council media release. Now he and his wife work on E-bikes as well as traditional bicycles. Many of the bikes they sell are refurbished — which makes cycling affordable for customers.

