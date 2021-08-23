Man killed in 3-car crash on Henderson Bridge in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain man is dead after he was involved in a three-car fatal crash Saturday afternoon in Lorain.

Francisco J. Santiago, 50, was traveling northbound on Henderson Drive shortly after 9 p.m., according to a Lorain police media release.

Santiago, who police say was traveling at a high rate of speed, was crossing the Henderson bridge in a 2006 Honda Civic when he attempted to change lanes in front of a Ford Taurus, which was also traveling northbound, the release said.

The Civic collided with the Taurus and then traveled left of center into the southbound lanes where it was struck by a 2007 Ford Focus headed south, according to the release. The Civic came to rest on the sidewalk against a guardrail.

Santiago, who was not wearing a safety belt, was mechanically removed from his vehicle, police said.

Alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to the release.

Santiago was fatally injured in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.