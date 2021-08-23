Northeast Ohio weather: Heat, humidity, storms on the forecast front ‘burner’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We’re in for another moonlit, muggy and mild night with lows in the mid 60s.

Sunshine, heat and high humidity will rule tomorrow as highs rocket to around 90.

A night in the tropics will follow, complete with plenty of humidity and lows around 70.

Wednesday will be sultry, sticky and steamy with the prospect of a few storms as sweltering highs soar into the low 90s and heat index values make it feel like a day in the upper 90s.

Heat stress, heat exhaustion and heat stroke all carry a high potential as high school and college athletes compete in this weather along with anyone working outside or those inside without a way to stay cool.

