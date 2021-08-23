2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern much of this week

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:18 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm and humid air mass to remain in place much of this week. We have a weak front draped across the area this morning. This could spark an isolated storm or two. It will be a mixed sky across the area today. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. a clear sky tonight. The humidity level is forecast to drop a bit. A light wind will allow temperatures to fall well in the 60s overnight. Heat and humidity return tomorrow. Mostly sunny sky. High temperatures around 90 degrees. A front approaches Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms around, especially in the afternoon. Another hot day with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

