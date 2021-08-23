Northeast Ohio Weather: Warmer than normal pattern much of this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm and humid air mass to remain in place much of this week. We have a weak front draped across the area this morning. This could spark an isolated storm or two. It will be a mixed sky across the area today. Afternoon temperatures in the 80s. a clear sky tonight. The humidity level is forecast to drop a bit. A light wind will allow temperatures to fall well in the 60s overnight. Heat and humidity return tomorrow. Mostly sunny sky. High temperatures around 90 degrees. A front approaches Wednesday. Isolated thunderstorms around, especially in the afternoon. Another hot day with high temperatures around 90 degrees.

