Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children

Ohio Department of Health addresses rise in respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19, in children
By Steph Krane
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - As kids head back to the classroom for the start of a new school year, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is addressing a rise in the number of respiratory illnesses in children.

That includes a growing number of COVID-19 cases in young kids.

Pediatricians in the state are seeing a rise in the number of patients they’re treating for the virus, as well as illnesses like RSV.

“We’re seeing numbers rise,” Dr. Vanderhoff said about COVID-19. “I predict we’ll see north of 300 cases [per 100,000 people]... we have not seen numbers like this since last February.”

Month ago, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine followed CDC guidance when he said a case rate of less than 50 per 100,000 was a benchmark that would indicated the spread of COVID-19 is under control.

Less than 35 percent of children ages 12 through 19 are vaccinated, Dr. Patty Manning-Courtney, Chief of Staff at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, said.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, August 23, 2021

