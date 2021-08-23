2 Strong 4 Bullies
The Summit County Public Health Department is offering incentives at their drive-through vaccine clinic on Friday

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donna Skoda is the Health Commissioner at Summit County Public Health.

She told 19 News she sees the spread increase.

Three weeks ago, Summit County had 288 cases.

Then a week ago 400, & last week 700 cases.

“Individuals that have become very ill now wish they had been protected,” Skoda said.

This is why the Health Department will be holding a vaccination drive on Friday at Market Street.

Anyone getting their first shot of any of the three vaccines will be able to get 100 dollars.

No appointments are necessary.

The drive-through will start Friday from 1 o’clock until 7 at night.

She’s doing her part, but now Skoda hopes people actually show up.

“I don’t think you will ever know what Covid will do to you. It is a very dangerous virus, and it has proven itself over and over again,” she added.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

