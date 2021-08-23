2 Strong 4 Bullies
University Heights police rescue tiny kitten from storm drain

They named the little feline “Stinky” before returning it to its mother
Officers rescued "Stinky" from a storm drain early Monday morning.
Officers rescued "Stinky" from a storm drain early Monday morning.(University Heights police)
By Stephanie Czekalinski
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A University Heights police officer saved a tiny kitten from a sewer drain while on patrol early Monday morning, according to a department Facebook post.

A patrol officer was in the area of Silsby Road near Miramar Boulevard when he hear the cries of a cat in distress, the post said. He followed the sound to a sewer drain where he found a tiny kitten making a lot of noise.

The officer rescued the kitten from the drain.

A captain with the force named the kitten “Stinky” and brought it to the police department for a warm bath before returning it to the area where it had been rescued and reunited it with its mother.

