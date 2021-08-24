2 teenagers shot while walking down street in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two 18-year-old men were shot once each while walking down Madison Avenue Monday evening, Akron police said.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

According to police, an unknown vehicle pulled up beside the men and started shooting at them.

The suspect is still on the loose; call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS if you have any information.

Callers can remain anonymous; you can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

