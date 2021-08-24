EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those who set an East Cleveland house on fire, according to the Ohio Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau.

The East Cleveland Fire Department was sent 14105 Orinoco Ave. at approximately 4:24 a.m. on Aug. 21, the Fire Marshal said.

Firefighters found two separate fires when they arrived - one on the front porch and one on the back porch, according to the report.

The Fire Marshal said the elderly couple who own the home were inside when the blaze broke out, but were rescued by firefighters.

Both residents were taken to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center where they were treated for smoke inhalation and released, the Fire Marshal confirmed.

The East Cleveland police and fire departments are jointly conducting the investigation with the State Fire Marshal’s office.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the fire.

Call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728 with any information on this arson.

$5,000 reward for arrest of East Cleveland house arsonists (Ohio State Fire Marshal)

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.