83-year-old woman struck, killed while jaywalking

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - An 83-year-old woman was struck by a car while jaywalking across Brookpark Road late Monday evening.

Parma police said Apolonia Cambalik was near W. 83rd Street when she was hit by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl at 10:19 p.m.

Cambalik was pronounced dead at the scene.

The teenager stayed on the scene after the accident and is cooperating with officers.

Police added the investigation is ongoing, but they do not believe alcohol and or drugs played a role in the accident.

